Man escapes death after friend gave him soft drink mixed with pieces of glass

A 30-year-old mason, Eric Tetteh, escaped death at Siasi, a suburb of Odumase Krobo in the Eastern Region when his friend, identified only as George, gave him a bottle of soft drink mixed with broken bottles in an attempt to kill him.



According to Mr Francis Gomado, Deputy Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command who disclosed the incident to the Ghana News Agency(GNA), when giving the victim the gift, George explained to the victim that he was giving him the gift to reconcile them over a quarrel that happened between them earlier in that month.



He said Tetteh later drunk the said drink and in the process, detected that it was mixed with broken bottles.



Mr Gomedo said a few minutes after taking the drink, Tetteh started vomiting blood and was rushed to the hospital where he was admitted and treated for five days.



He said Tetteh after being discharged from the hospital reported the incident to the police.



Mr Gomedo said efforts were underway to apprehend the suspect for investigations.





