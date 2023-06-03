Man drowns with car, body retrieved days later

Regional News of Saturday, 3 June 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Body of a yet-to-be-identified man has been retrieved from the Densu River in Nsawam in the Eastern region after crashing into the river while driving.



The deceased is believed to have crashed and submerged into the river at night while driving on the Accra to Kumasi highway without being noticed by residents.



The incident was noticed days later prompting joint operation by Police, Ghana National Fire Service and NADMO with support from residents to retrieve the body and the car from the river.



The decomposing body has been deposited at the morgue pending autopsy and identification.



In May 16,2023 a family of three similarly drowned in a river after a vehicle they were aboard Hyundai Sonata with registration number GS7776-19 to attend late mother’s funeral crashed into a river in attempt to avoid head-on collision at Enyiresi stretch of the Accra to Kumasi highway in Eastern region.



The driver lost control of the steering wheel, somersaulted and plunged into a nearby river while attempting to give way to an on coming Sprinter bus, which was overtaking another vehicle.



