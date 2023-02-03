Man discovered dead, bound to a tree with both hands and legs tied

General News of Friday, 3 February 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The lifeless body of an unidentified man believed to be in his 40s has been discovered in a cocoa farm between Abrakaso and Krakrom at Sekyere South in the Agona District.



Confirming the story on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, NADMO Zonal Director Sefa Bonsu said the man was with some body parts tied.



According to him, the body was discovered with both hands and legs tied.



He also revealed that the deceased was bound to a cocoa tree with his mouth taped shut.



According to the NADMO chief, the body was discovered by a resident who also raised an alarm.



Residents believe the man was killed and dumped in the area because he is unknown in the area.



The incident he mentioned shocked the residents, and he asked the police to look into it to find out what happened.



He added that the only items found around the body were a screwdriver, one cedi note, and his slippers.