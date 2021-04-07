Man dies in gory accident

General News of Wednesday, 7 April 2021

Source: Class FM

A gory car crash has claimed one life at Afful Nkwanta in the Oforikrom Municipality of the Ashanti Region.



The accident occurred today, Wednesday, 7 April 2021, when the cargo truck, with registration number AS 4630P, loaded with bicycles and heading to Anloga from Afful Nkwanta failed to brake.



The driver of the vehicle, whose name was only given as Iddrisu, died on the spot, while his mate got injured.



The body of the driver has been conveyed and deposited at the Okomfo Anokye Teaching Hospital morgue while his mate has been admitted to the same hospital.



An eyewitness told Class News’ regional correspondent Elisha Adarkwah that: “He [driver] came back from Accra to offload goods but since it was late, he decided to sleep and do that the next day".



“On his way, he crashed into a taxi and, as result, lost his life.



"His body has been conveyed to the morgue while the mate has also been hospitalised.



“He is called Iddrisu, aged 45 years and lived in Accra with his family.”



The eyewitness said the family of the deceased have been notified of his demise.