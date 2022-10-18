Man dies after falling from a coconut tree at Offinso

Regional News of Tuesday, 18 October 2022

A man identified as K2 has been reported dead at Offinso Dome in the Offinso South Municipality of the Ashanti Region.



The deceased, believed to be in his 30s, is said to have died after he fell from the coconut tree at about 3:00 pm on Monday, October 18, 2022.



According to a report by Otecfmghana.com, the deceased hit his head on some concrete blocks following the fall.



It is, however, not known what may have caused his fall from the tree.



Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has been deposited in a mortuary by the police, pending investigations into his death.



