Man defiles 13-year-old girl on a bench at Weija

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 11 May 2023

Source: kasapafmomline.com

A 27-year-old man is on the run after he allegedly defiled a 13-year-old girl at Choice in Weija near Kasoa in the Awutu Senya East District of the Central Region



Information gathered by Kasapa News' Yaw Boagyan revealed that, the suspect bought gari and beans (“Gobe”) food from the victim’s mother but failed to pay the money since he had no cash on him.



Hence, the victim was asked to accompany the suspect for the money since he said he was going to withdraw money from his Momo account not knowing he had an evil intention to defile the innocent girl.



The suspect is said to have sent the victim to his house, closed the door, lubricated his penis with a cream, covered the girl’s mouth and had forced sex with the her on a bench until he saw blood.



He then inserted a toilet roll in the girls vagina to stop the bleeding.



A medical report shows some damage caused to the girl’s vagina which has left her unable to walk. She was initially sent to the Weija Government Hospital for treatment but has been transferred to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.



Meanwhile, the case has been reported to the Weija Police Station for investigation and a manhunt launched for the suspect.