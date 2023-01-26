You are here: HomeNews2023 01 26Article 1702178

Regional News of Thursday, 26 January 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Man crushed to death by hit and run driver

A hit-and-run driver has crushed a man to death in Koforidua, the Eastern regional capital.

The body of the deceased was found in a pool of blood with bruises and severe head injury on Thursday dawn at Abriwa-Nkwanta Oyoko Road near S.D.A Training College School Park.

Officers from NADMO Municipal Secretariat led by the Municipal Director Mr Herbert Danso together with personnel from the Municipal Police Command went to the scene to take inventories and conveyed the body to the Koforidua Regional Hospital.

NADMO officials, however, claim the man was mentally unstable.

