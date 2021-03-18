Man commits suicide at Wassa Akropong

Regional News of Thursday, 18 March 2021

Western Region



An unknown man believed to be in his thirties has been found dead in a bush at Wassa Akropong in the Western Region.



He is alleged to have committed suicide with his pair of trousers.



According to an eyewitness, Asamoah Peter, he went to the bush to look for mushroom where he noticed that he (the deceased) had hanged himself to death with his trousers.



He quickly went to town to inform community folks about what he saw in the bush and subsequently informed the police about it.



The Wassa Akropong Police Command went to the scene on Thursday morning to take the body of the unknown man which had started decomposing.



He has the body has been deposited at the Wassa Akropong Government Hospital morgue awaiting identification.