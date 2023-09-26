Man commits suicide at Awutu Bawjiase

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 26 September 2023

A young man believed to be in his twenties has reportedly committed suicide in an abandoned government toilet project at Awutu Bawjiase Methodist School in the Awutu Senya West District of the Central Region.



The young man was reportedly found hanging on in the building.



The toilet facility is a 20-seater project being constructed for the Bawjiase Methodist Basic School.



Butt the project has been abandoned for a long time, some of the residents revealed.



It remains unclear what made the young man commit suicide.



However, some persons have claimed that the young man had gone to the Police station in the area to seek employment but was turned down.



The body has since been retrieved and deposited at the morgue pending an investigation into the matter.