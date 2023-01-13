Man commits suicide at Aburi Botanical gardens

Regional News of Friday, 13 January 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

A man believed to be in his fifties has allegedly committed suicide in the Aburi Botanical gardens in the Eastern region.



The man identified as Agya Awuah was found hanging dead with a rope on his neck tied to a tree in the garden Friday, January 13, 2023.



The deceased allegedly used an unapproved route to enter the gardens at dawn to commit the act.



The branch of the tree broke down during his first attempt but the second attempt unfortunately succeeded.



The deceased is alleged to have threatened to commit suicide over hardship days before the incident.



According to the Assembly member for Aburi north Electoral Area Seth Asare, the body of the deceased was removed by the Police and deposited at the hospital pending further investigation.



This is the second suicide incident recorded this year in the Eastern region.



On Tuesday January 3, 2023, at about 6:00 pm a young man believed to be about 26 years of age was found hanging dead on a tree at Yohe, a farming community in Lower Manya Krobo Municipality in the Eastern region.



The victim identified only as Teye was a native of the community.