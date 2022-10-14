Man climbs high-tension pole at Kasoa over hardship in Ghana

General News of Friday, 14 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A middle-aged-looking Ghanaian man has reportedly climbed a high-tension pole at Kasoa, a community in the Central Region.



His decision was to protest the current economic hardship in the country, eyewitness accounts said.



In a viral video, which was sighted by GhanaWeb, the man was seen quickly climbing the high-tension pole as bystanders made many pleas in attempts to get him down.



Also in the video, a vehicle of the Ghana Police Service could be seen, creating the impression that the police officers were on the scene to help get the man off the pole before he endangered his life even more.



A journalist, Kwaku Asante, who shared the video on Twitter, said that the man climbed the pole because he was fed up with life.



“A man has climbed the high tension poles in Kasoa and, according to eyewitnesses, says he won't come down despite the police on site. He says he's tired of life and the economy,” Asante tweeted.



An onlooker, with a Nigerian accent, was also heard running commentary in the background of the video, saying that a Ghanaian man is had climbed the pole because of the hardships in the country.



“The police are around to rescue this Ghana man who says he is tired of life. They should let him get to the top,” the man said in Pidgin English.



The Ghana Police Service has not commented on the incident yet.



Watch the incident below:





A man has climbed the High tension poles in Kasoa and according to eyewitnesses says he won't come down despite the police on site. He says he's tired of life and the economy.



Warning: the narrator uses some strong words. pic.twitter.com/rbHgFk88Sl — Kwaku Asante (@kwakuasanteb) October 14, 2022