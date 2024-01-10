Man charged with murder for accidentally 'killing' 3 of his brother's children

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 10 January 2024

In a tragic incident in the Asokore Mampong Municipality of the Ashanti Region, three young siblings lost their lives after they were exposed to bedbug fumigation chemicals at their Asawase Railways family home.



Anthony Frans, an uncle, has been provisionally charged with murder in connection with the incident and has been granted bail of GHC20,000 with two sureties by the Asokore Mampong District Court.



According to state prosecutors presenting the case at Samuel Buabin Quansah’s court, the suspect allegedly applied Baktoxin Fumigation tablets, commonly known as 'bomb,' on December 28, 2023, to disinfect the house where the children were spending their holidays.



The family discovered 11-year-old Mary Magdelene Afua Frans and Christian Nana Benin Jacob Frans unconscious the following day, leading to immediate medical attention. Unfortunately, they were pronounced dead upon arrival at the Manhyia Government Hospital.



During the court proceedings on Tuesday (January 9), it was revealed that the elder sister, Judith Ekua Frans, who had been referred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, also passed away. Meanwhile, their grandmother, Akua Gyaabena, 66, remains hospitalized.



After presenting the facts of the case, the prosecution sought to remand the suspect into police custody for further investigation.



However, the court denied the request following a robust defense from the accused person's counsel. The case has been adjourned to January 23, 2023, and the court did not take the suspect's plea.



