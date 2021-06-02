Man caught with stolen meat strapped around his body like bullet proof

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 2 June 2021

Source: ghbase.com

A man has stunned netizens after he was exposed for stealing what looks like goat meat which he cleverly strapped around his body like a bulletproof and tried to escape.



In the viral video, the man after he was caught, removed his clothes to display the two chunks of meat resembling a goat wrapped all over his upper body.



Some voices could be heard in the background giving him orders as he removed his clothes.



He was greatly ashamed of himself and had no option other than to show how he smartly took what doesn’t belong to him.



Wattch the video below as the man removed his clothes while being searched:



