Man burnt to death in an accident

General News of Wednesday, 7 June 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Residents of Tetrefu in the Bosomtwe District of the Ashanti Region are in a state of shock after discovering the burnt body of an unknown man in a car.



The deceased according to eyewitnesses is suspected to have been killed and burned with his car by unknown assailants on the outskirt of the community.



The yet-to-be-named individual was charred beyond recognition in a saloon automobile with registration number GT-2887-22.



Confirming the story, the Assembly Member of the area, Kusi Obodum said the residents in the area discovered the charred body of the deceased on Monday, June 5, 2023.



The vehicle was parked in-between Tetrefu-Homabenase road, even that, whoever did that, drove the car some 40 metres away from the main road before



It remains unclear what could have caused the incident but the family of the deceased has been identified.



According to the family they had searched for him for some time but all to avail only to discover in the media that he had been burnt to death.



The body of the deceased man has been conveyed to the morgue by police.