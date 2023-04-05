Man bravely fights three policemen in public

General News of Wednesday, 5 April 2023

The Ghana Police Service has, over the past few days, made news headlines for the wrong reasons due to the actions of its officers in viral videos.



Some officers of the Police Service have been spotted, in yet another viral video, fighting a civilian in public.



It is not clear what caused the fight but it started after the policemen, who were three in number, forced the civilian out of a vehicle.



One of the policemen can be seen in the video hitting the man which infuriated him. The man then punched the officer who hit him despite the fact that they (the officers) were holding guns.



Another officer who attempted to kick the civilian fell dramatically on the ground after missing the kick.



Onlookers can be heard in the video urging the civilian on and laughing at the policemen.



Some of them started shouting “Father Bernard” immediately after the policeman fell.



“They will shoot him ooh,” another onlooker can be heard saying.



