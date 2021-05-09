Man beaten to pulp; stripped naked for stealing Goat at Ekumfi Dunkwa

Crime & Punishment of Sunday, 9 May 2021

Source: Ghana Guardian

A 37-year suspected goat thief, Godwin Amuzu who claims to be a resident of Mankessim Adumadze was nearly lynched for stealing goats at Ekumfi Dunkwa in Ekumfi District of the Central Region Friday.



The angry community members failed to hand him over to the police after arresting him but rather stripped him naked, tied him to a pole, beat him up, and allowed him to go free.



The suspect was found with maize in a sack used for trapping the goats. There have been reports of goat theft in Ekumfi Dunkwa.



Mr Dennis Acquah a landlord, newsmen that,one of his tenants informed him that her husband on his way from the toilet, saw a stranger snaring the animals with corn, the tactics employed by goat thieves.



The landlord then quickly traced him with some people in the community and arrested him. The suspect denied being a goat thief but rather a mason who had come from a nearby town to fill a house under construction.



He explained that whenever he recites some words and consume 7 of the maize seeds, he communicates with his gods.



