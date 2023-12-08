Man beaten to a pulp for allegedly stealing a goat at Sombo

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 8 December 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The youth at Sombo in the Wa Municipality of the Upper West region have handed a thief over to the police after beating him to a pulp following his apprehension.



The suspect believed to be in his early 40s, was caught by residents in the Sombo area on Tuesday, December 5, 2023, at 3:30 p.m. following his unsuccessful attempt to steal a goat.



The suspect, identified as Fatawu, according to reports, tied the goat and covered his mouth with sellotape to prevent people from hearing the cry of the animal, but he was not successful in his attempt to run away with the animal.



Rex Nhyiraba Antieku reported to Rainbow Radio Accra that Fatawu, who is a motor repairer, had been on the radar of the youths over his suspicious behaviour. A bystander raised an alarm for the youths to catch him.



The youth, after catching him, tied the goat around his neck and decided to beat him up until the police came to the scene to arrest being alerted by the community members.