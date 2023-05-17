Man arrested, remanded in police custody for raining insults on Akufo-Addo

General News of Wednesday, 17 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A man identified as Oko the Killer has reportedly been arrested by the Ghana Police Service after raining unprintable insults on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



The man who was captured in the viral video, while complaining about the economy and how much they are suffering, hurled insults at the president and also threatened to vote against him in the upcoming general elections in 2024.



“[unprintable insults]...Nana Akufo-Addo, this is me Oko the Killer…..We dey hung, your Excellency, in 2024, you won’t get anything,” he said.



A post by Oliver Barker-Vormawor, the lead convener of #FixTheCountry Movement indicates that the man appeared before an Accra Circuit Court where he was remanded into police custody.



According to Barker-Vormawor, the court said “the man’s life will be in danger because he insulted the president and so he will be safer in police custody”.





If this isn’t straight-up garbage logic… — Osagyefo Oliver Barker-Vormawor (@barkervogues) May 17, 2023

