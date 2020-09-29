Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 29 September 2020

Man arrested for smuggling Indian hemp, lighter to remand prisoner in Accra

Nurudeen Arafat was arrested on Friday, September 25, when he visited the Kaneshie Police Station

A man has been nabbed for attempting to smuggle substances suspected to be Indian Hemp to a remand prisoner in Accra, the police said.



Nurudeen Arafat was arrested on Friday, September 25, 2020 at about 18:30 hrs when he visited the Kaneshie Police Station where the yet-to-be-identified inmate was in custody.



A search conducted in a polythene he was carrying retrieved seven wraps of dried substances suspected to be Indian Hemp and 27 pieces of tablets suspected to be Amphetamine.



The other items include a packet of Rothmans cigarettes, six stripes of 5mg of Diazepam, and one lighter, according to an incident report sighted by Dailymailgh.com.



The police said the items have since been retained and sent to the forensic laboratory for testing.



The suspect has been detained assisting police in their investigations, the report indicated.





