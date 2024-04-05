Man arrested for leading a gang to brutally beat up ex-lover's husband

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 5 April 2024

A man identified as Nana Yaw Yirenkyi is in the grips of the Weija STC Police for brutally assaulting the husband of his ex-lover.



In a report filed by UTV’s Jacob Kubi, the suspect is said to have led an attack on the victim identified as Paul on Easter Sunday, March 31, 2024, at a party.



According to the reporter, Yirenkyi and his ex-lover have been separated for over five years following the failure of their relationship, however, the suspect who is unwilling to forgo the relationship had been stalking the couple and threatening Paul to leave his ex-lover.



On Sunday, the couple attended a party where Yirenkyi invaded their space by coming to take a seat at their table. The couple in order to avoid Yirenkyi sought to leave the table and in the process, the suspect grabbed the lady’s hand.



Paul intervened leading to a fracas after which Yirenkyi went away. A few minutes later, he returned with a gang on motorbikes who subjected the victim to a round of brutal assault leading to injuries to various parts of his body.



A case was later filed at the STC police station leading to the arrest of the suspect.



