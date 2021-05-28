You are here: HomeNews2021 05 28Article 1272772

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 28 May 2021

Man arrested for killing 50-year-old cousin who refused to marry him

•50-year-old Janet Ansaaku has met her untimely death

• The incident happened at Uro-Mekaa near Kalba in the Savannah Region

• The deceased has been buried

A 35-year-old man has been arrested by the Sawla District Police Command for allegedly killing his 50-year-old cousin, Janet Ansaaku for refusing to marry him.

The incident happened at Uro-Mekaa near Kalba in the Savannah Region on Thursday, May 27, 2021.

According to a Citi News report, the police visited the crime scene after gathering intelligence on the incident.

They found out that the deceased had a deep cut on her head and was lying in a pool of blood.

An autopsy was carried out and subsequently, the body was released to the bereaved family for burial.

