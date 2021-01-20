Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 20 January 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Man arrested for faking as police

Agyeman has been arrested for faking as a police man

A man identified as Osei Agyemang has been arrested for faking as a police officer in some parts of Kumasi.



According to the Daily Guide Newspaper, the young man was caught at Adum-Kejetia whiles regulating and having motor checks On January 14, 2021, about 8 PM.



The report stated that Agyemang while on duty was seen by some military patrol team and whiles unsure about the man, decided to interrogate him upon which he fumbled and overreacted.



He was therefore arrested by the joint military team after realizing he was a fake policeman.



Agyemang who admitted to the crime confessed to the team his operations.



He disclosed to the police that he bought the blue-black material and connived with a tailor to sew for him; adding he has used the uniform to operate since March 2020 in the Ashanti Regional capital.



Additional reports revealed that the suspect used the police uniform to elicit money from both commercial and private drivers as well as inmates of Kumasi.



The police report further asserted that the policeman is set for prosecution.