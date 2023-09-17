Man arrested for defiling of 4-year-old girl in Wa

Crime & Punishment of Sunday, 17 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Upper West regional police CID has apprehended a 22-year-old man in connection with the alleged defilement of a 4-year-old girl in Wa, citinewsroom.com has reported.



The incident transpired on a Saturday afternoon at an uncompleted building located in the Banmaarayiri community.



The child's mother had sent her daughter to Arabic classes that Saturday morning.



However, when the girl failed to return as expected, her mother grew concerned and went in search of her.



To her dismay, she discovered her daughter at the uncompleted building the 22-year-old man, who was partially clothed, in a compromising situation.



Reacting swiftly, the mother raised an alarm, drawing the attention of concerned neighbours who promptly intervened and apprehended the suspect.



Local authorities were alerted, and the police took the suspect into custody. Meanwhile, the young girl was immediately rushed to the Wa Municipal Hospital for a thorough medical examination.



Watch the launch of the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards on GhanaWeb TV below:











Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



NAY/DAG



