Man arrested for burning girlfriend’s 3 bedroom house over seperation

File photo

Police in Assin Aworoso in the Central Region have arrested a man named Kofi Borkor for setting ablaze his girlfriend’s 3-bedroom house after she quit the relationship.



Information gathered by Kasapa FM News Yaw Boagyan indicates that the two lovers, Akua Sakina and Kofi Borkor who are family-related have a child.



Sakina, after a while, decided to end the relationship, a move that angered her lover(suspect) and even led him to allegedly once poison her.



The suspect out of anger torched the lady’s house at a time there were occupants, fortunately, nobody was harmed.



Investigations by the Police led to his arrest. He’s expected to be arraigned before court soon.