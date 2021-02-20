Man arrested for burning girlfriend’s 3 bedroom house over seperation

Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 20 February 2021
Source: Kasapa FM
Police in Assin Aworoso in the Central Region have arrested a man named Kofi Borkor for setting ablaze his girlfriend’s 3-bedroom house after she quit the relationship.
Information gathered by Kasapa FM News Yaw Boagyan indicates that the two lovers, Akua Sakina and Kofi Borkor who are family-related have a child.
Sakina, after a while, decided to end the relationship, a move that angered her lover(suspect) and even led him to allegedly once poison her.
The suspect out of anger torched the lady’s house at a time there were occupants, fortunately, nobody was harmed.
Investigations by the Police led to his arrest. He’s expected to be arraigned before court soon.