Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 20 February 2021

Source: Kasapa FM

Man arrested for burning girlfriend’s 3 bedroom house over seperation

File photo: The suspect out of anger burnt down his girlfriend's 3-bedroom house File photo: The suspect out of anger burnt down his girlfriend's 3-bedroom house

Police in Assin Aworoso in the Central Region have arrested a man named Kofi Borkor for setting ablaze his girlfriend’s 3-bedroom house after she quit the relationship.

Information gathered by Kasapa FM News Yaw Boagyan indicates that the two lovers, Akua Sakina and Kofi Borkor who are family-related have a child.

Sakina, after a while, decided to end the relationship, a move that angered her lover(suspect) and even led him to allegedly once poison her.

The suspect out of anger torched the lady’s house at a time there were occupants, fortunately, nobody was harmed.

Investigations by the Police led to his arrest. He’s expected to be arraigned before court soon.

