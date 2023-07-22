Man arrested for beheading wife at Dunkwa-on-Offin

Regional News of Saturday, 22 July 2023

Source: GNA

The police at Dunkwa-on-Offin in the Upper Denkyira East District of the Central Region on Friday, arrested a man for allegedly beheading his wife at Atachem, a suburb of Dunkwa-on-Offin.



The man whose name is not yet known, allegedly murdered his wife, known as Gifty following a short misunderstanding that ensued between them.



Some residents in the area told the Ghana News Agency, the man believed to be in his early thirties and the deceased in her late 20s, are from Wassa-Saa in the Western Region where they had been staying together.



The deceased is said to have left home some days back for Dunkwa-on-Offin in search of a job in a mining company, but the man followed up on Friday to persuade her to return home.



With reasons yet to be known, the man was said to have lured the deceased to Dunkwa-Atachem near the Subin River, and allegedly murdered her there and attempted to get away from the scene.



However, he met some scrap dealers who noticed stains of blood on him and questioned him, but the suspect claimed he was stabbed by someone who nearly robbed him.



Not convinced, the scrap dealers arrested and handed him over to the police, whose investigations revealed the act.



The decapitated body of the woman had been deposited at the Dunkwa Government Hospital.