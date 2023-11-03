Man arrested for attempting to steal two children at New Edubiase

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 3 November 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The New Edubiase Police Command has arrested an unnamed man for attempting to kidnap two children in the Adansi South district of the Ashanti Region.



Kwabena Frank, the father of the victim, told the media that his children had taken money from him to go and pay a debt at school, only to be told that they had been abducted by an unknown man in a pragia vehicle.



“They came to me for money to go and pay for something in school, only for them to hear that they had been taken away in a pragia car by someone, so I decided to run to the police and make a complaint,” the father said.



The victims, while narrating their ordeal, said the perpetrator kidnapped them on their way to town after getting down from the pragia vehicle, and they were only saved by the people around them who came to their aid.



“We were going, and he met us on the way holding an herb. He asked us to come for it, but we refused, and he came to grab our hands and started dragging us.”



“A woman pleaded on our behalf, but he refused, so when the people started shouting, a man came to our aid after stabbing him with his key,” the victims told Rainbow Radio Accra’s Nana Adu Poku.