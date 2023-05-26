You are here: HomeNews2023 05 26Article 1774055

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 26 May 2023

rainbowradioonline.com

Man arrested for allegedly inflicting machete wounds on his friend

The Awutu Breku District Police Command has arrested a 47-year-old man for allegedly inflicting cutlass wounds on his 63-year-old buddy, Efo Kokuvi, over a roofing sheet.

Nicholas Cudjoe, the suspect, went to the victim and requested him to return some roofing sheets he had asked a friend to hold for him.

He apparently met him in his absence and took them without Efo’s knowledge.

When Efo arrived in pursuit of the roofing sheets, he was allegedly informed that his friend, Nicholas, had arrived for the supplies, which led to a furious confrontation.

Nicholas allegedly inflicted cutlass wounds on Efo on Monday evening in Kwashie-Amabo in the Awutu Senya West District of the Central Region, not long after the argument between the two parties.

Efo Kokuvi, the victim, was subsequently taken to Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital for treatment.