Man arrested for allegedly having sex with pregnant goat

A forty-year-old man identified as Kwame Chelsea has been arrested by the Sefwi Donkorkrom police for allegedly engaging in sexual intercourse with a pregnant goat.



The incident, which has left residents stunned, reportedly took place in a bush where the suspect, described as a divorced palm wine tapper with two children, was caught in the act.



According to a dailyguidenetwork.com report, eyewitness accounts that the sound of a goat bleating alerted them to the scene, where they discovered Chelsea engaging in the act.



An eyewitness who spoke to Lord FM, a local radio station in the municipality, recounted the disturbing scene.



"I saw the suspect, Kwame Chelsea, having sexual intercourse with the animal, so I decided to film him, and when caught, he tried to bribe me, but I turned down his offer," the witness stated.



Chelsea's alleged actions have caused community uproar, prompting local authorities to act.



Nananom, the community leaders, poured libations to cleanse the land of any perceived calamity resulting from the incident.



Chief of Sefwi Donkorkrom, Nana Kwame Nyame II, urged forgiveness and tasked his subjects to perform necessary rituals to cleanse the area.



Meanwhile, the Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai Police Command has confirmed the arrest of the suspect and stated that investigations into the matter are ongoing.



Chelsea is currently in police custody awaiting further legal proceedings.



