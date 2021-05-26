Man arrested for allegedly defiling stepdaughter

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 26 May 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A 52-year-old Ebenezer Atuobi Asante has found himself in the grip of the Nyanyano Police for allegedly defiling his 10-year-old step-daughter.



The information further revealed that the victim ( name withheld) had been staying with the suspect over the past 3years due to the demise of her father.



Reporting the incident on Nyankonton Mu Nsem, Rainbow Radio’s Bannerhene Agyekum disclosed that, the suspect took advantage of the girl in the absence of her [victim’s] mother.



The mother of the victim, Akua Asantewa, has expressed shock at the incident and wants the law to deal with the suspect.