Man arrested by National Security for anti-government tweet granted bail

Seth Asante Asiedu, aka Kwaku Rafik, was reported to have been picked up at his residence at Amasaman by some officials believed to be National Security operatives.
According to GhanaWeb sources, Kwaku Rafik’s arrest comes on the back of a series of tweets that seemingly addressed the government and some related issues.
The incident is reported to have happened on Thursday dawn at about 3.30 am.
He was, however, granted bail later in the night.
Kwaku Rafik’s lawyer, Beatrice Annan, in a tweet at 9.49 pm, Thursday, December 1, stated:
"Bail granted. Kwaku is free. Thank you all more the massive support. Free speech will win any day."
