Man arrested by National Security for anti-government tweet granted bail

General News of Friday, 2 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Seth Asante Asiedu, aka Kwaku Rafik, was reported to have been picked up at his residence at Amasaman by some officials believed to be National Security operatives.



According to GhanaWeb sources, Kwaku Rafik’s arrest comes on the back of a series of tweets that seemingly addressed the government and some related issues.



The incident is reported to have happened on Thursday dawn at about 3.30 am.



He was, however, granted bail later in the night.



Kwaku Rafik’s lawyer, Beatrice Annan, in a tweet at 9.49 pm, Thursday, December 1, stated:



"Bail granted. Kwaku is free. Thank you all more the massive support. Free speech will win any day."





Bail granted. Kwaku is free. Thank you all more the massive support. Free speech will win any day. — Beatrice Annan (@Beatrice_Annan1) December 1, 2022

On November 6, Kwaku Rafik is said to have, in a post, suggested that Ghana was downgraded by major banks in Ghana because of risk levels, adding that commercial banks may be next to struggle.“Investment firms are struggling, you know who is next? I believe commercial banks. It will be difficult for them to pay depositors. Moody's has downgraded major banks in Ghana because of their risk levels,” he said.In a more recent one posted on Wednesday, Kwaku Rafik suggested that some government officials had abandoned their official duties to go and witness the World Cup in Qatar.“And so they left official duties to watch the World Cup. Really? A caring government indeed,” he posted 19 hours ago. Ban on foreign travels but they are in Qatar,” he posted on November 30, 2022.PEN