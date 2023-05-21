Man arrested at Kumawu MP's funeral over pick-pocketing

Crime & Punishment of Sunday, 21 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from the Ashanti Region:



An over forty-year-old man whose name is yet to be known was arrested during the funeral of the late Philip Basoah, MP for Kumawu constituency in the Ashanti region.



The man who was arrested by the police was alleged to have stolen about three phones from female mourners at the funeral.



According to the source, the unsuspecting man who appeared so gentle was neatly dressed in a funeral outfit as though he was one of the sympathisers.



Further investigation revealed that the pick-pocket was arrested by police officers after some people found out what he was about.



"I was here when I realized that my phone had been stolen. I complained about the incident to the police. I suspected the man and therefore told the police. To our surprise, the man dropped his bag after the police had called him. We looked inside the bag to find out that he had hidden about three phones inside the bag including mine. My phone is an itel. The thief was subsequently arrested by the police," one victim told GhanaWeb.



Meanwhile, an eyewitness who spoke to GhanaWeb revealed that the incident happened after they had joined a queue to pay last respects to the deceased MP.



"When we were in the queue, my other sister complained that someone had picked a phone from her pocket. I, therefore, threatened to curse the person with 'antoa nyamaa' until the police intervenes to get the thief arrested," she said.



You can also watch the latest episode of People & Places here







