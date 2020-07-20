Regional News of Monday, 20 July 2020

Source: GNA

Man appears in court for building without permit

The suspect was charged with flouting the orders of the Municipal Assembly

The Nkawie Circuit Court has granted GH¢100,000.00 bail with two sureties, to a resident of Sepaase in the Atwima-Nwabigya South Municipality for building without a permit.



Emmanuel Addai was also charged with flouting the orders of the Municipal Assembly to stop work.



He pleaded guilty to the charge of building without permit and not guilty to flouting the orders of the Atwima-Nwabiagya South Municipal assembly and will reappear before the court on July 29, this year.



Prosecuting, Mr Robert Forson, the Municipal Environmental Health Officer told the court presided by Mr Johnson Abbey that the building sited was at Sepaase.



He said on June 02 this year, officials from the Environmental Health Department of the assembly met the accused, owner of a storey building at an unapproved place at Sepaase and ordered him to stop.



He said he was also ordered to produce all the necessary documents on the building to the Department of the assembly for inspection and verification but he refused and continued with building.



Mr Forson said the Department had no other option but to put him before the court to answer for his behavior.

