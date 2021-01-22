Crime & Punishment of Friday, 22 January 2021

Source: GNA

Man appears before court for death threats

The Cout has adjourned the matter to February 15, 2021

Nimole Christopher, a fishery observer, who allegedly threatened a New Patriotic Party (NPP) Constituency Chairman with death, has appeared before an Accra Circuit Court.



The accused charged with threat of death pleaded not guilty and has been granted bail in the sum of GH¢50,000 with three sureties.



The Court presided over by Ms Evelyn Asamoah adjourned the matter to February 15, 2021.



Chief Inspector Emmanuel Agyei told the Court that the complainant, Mr Joseph Atta Gyimah was a businessman as well as the Krowor constituency Chairman of NPP and resided at Nungua while the accused was a Fishery observer at the Ministries of Fisheries and also resided at Nungua.



Prosecution said both parties were NPP sympathisers. It happened that the accused belonged to a WhatsApp platform named “Krowor Agenda” but the complainant, Mr Gyimah, was not on the platform.



He said on December 14, 2020, at 1:48 am, a witness who was a member of the Whatapp group forwarded an audio message uttered by the accused.



Prosecution said in the audio, accused threatened to kill the complainant as well as taunted him to wit “foolish man, stupid chairman, useless man who cause the MP to lose will die,” among others.



The Prosecutor informed the Court that immediately the complainant received the said audio, he observed that his life was under threat and reported the case to the Nungua Police.



He said the Police invited the accused person to the station but some party members together with the accused person besieged the police station.



Chief Inspector Agyei said the Police spoke to some leaders to ward off the party members and allow the accused go through police formalities at the station. The leaders complied.



Chief Inspector Agyei told the Court that the audio was transferred to a pen drive as an exhibit and after investigation, accused was charged.