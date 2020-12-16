Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 16 December 2020

Source: My News GH

Man allegedly stabs brother to death in a heated political argument

The victim was reportedly stabbed after a heated misunderstanding with his brother [File photo]

A 30-year-old man has been stabbed to death by his biological brother following a heated misunderstanding that occurred between them at Suame in the Ashanti Region.



The suspect who has been identified as Amidu, reportedly stabbed the victim Ezudeen Awal on Monday, December 14, 2020, at about 11 pm, police sources confirmed to MyNwesGh.com



Sister of the deceased Aisha who narrated the incident to Pure FM’s Osei Kwadwo said; “there was a family feud but the matter has since settled with the intervention of some elders. They were living in our family house at Suame in peace.”



“They had some misunderstanding after the declaration of the elections because they are all NDC members in the family but only the deceased is an NPP member. The suspect stabbed him due to their political disagreement," she added.



The family of the deceased are yet to receive the body after it was deposited at Komfo Anokye Morgue for autopsy by the police



The suspect including his father have since been arrested by the Suame Police Command and are currently assisting with investigations.



Meanwhile, Police investigators have failed to further comment on the issue.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.