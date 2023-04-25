Man allegedly shoots another over pear

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 25 April 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A 65-year-old man named Otu Acquah a.k.a Adi Wako allegedly shot a 24-year-old man over avocado pear fruit at Kwesi Larbi near Okorase in the Suhum Municipality of the Eastern Region.



Ben has been identified as the dead.



Rainbowradioonline.com learned that the deceased went to the suspect’s house with a buddy at 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, 2023, to pluck some pears.



The suspect allegedly pulled out a revolver and shot the victim through the pear tree he had already climbed, killing him instantly.



He allegedly portrayed them as thieves, which is why he allegedly shot at them.



The other victim, Francis, who escaped, stated that they had just finished an event and were on their way home when they stopped at the suspect’s house to pick some pears.



Meanwhile, the Chief of the area, Nana Kwesi Larbi, has called the occurrence “tragic.”



He further said that the suspect had previously threatened to kill him over a land dispute.



He claims the suspect has a history of violent altercations.



He told Nyankonton Mu Nsem that whenever the suspect gets into a quarrel, he pulls out a gun and threatens to kill people.