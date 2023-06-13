Man, allegedly murders wife after quarrel

General News of Tuesday, 13 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A 38-year-old man in Wassa Wiredukrom is reported to have butchered his wife to death and is currently on the run.



This was reported by Accra-based UTV.



According to the report, the suspect whose name is given as Atta and his wife now deceased; Ama Gifty, lived together with their two children in Wassa Wiredukrom in the Wassa Mporho District, Western Region.



The report explains that the two, Atta and Gifty are often seen by community members to be engaging in marital quarrels for the past two months.



Just this Sunday, June 11, 2023, they had one such quarrel which forced Gifty out of the house, making her spend the night at a friend’s house.



The next morning, Monday, June 13, 2023, according to the report, Ama Gifty came back from her friend’s place to prepare to go to the market at Wassa Wuredokrom to sell her goods. At the time she got home, the children had left for school.



The report indicated that the suspect who will usually wake up early in the morning to go to the farm, was seated on the bed at the time Gifty got to the room.



While Gifty was packing her merchandise, the suspect locked the door, pounced on her with a cutlass and butchered her to death.



Because the door was locked, Atta tried to escape after the incident but having difficulty opening the door, cut open the window to the room to escape.



At the time the community members who heard the screams from the room got to the place, the man Atta had escaped.



The police command in the Wassa Mporho District is currently on a manhunt for the suspect, Atta.



You can also watch the latest episode of People & Places here:











Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb





To advertise with GhanaWeb





You can also catch up on the second episode of Everyday People below:











NW/WA