Man allegedly lynched at Kasoa Walantu

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 25 March 2024

Source: kasapafmonline.com

A lifeless body of a man believed to be in his late 30s has been found at Kasoa Walantu Junction in Awutu Senya East of the Central Region.



It is believed he was killed elsewhere and his body dumped at Walantu Junction.



The deceased was found naked with some cutlass wounds on his head and parts of his body Saturday dawn.



According to the Assemblyman for the Area, Hon. Robert Arthur, the man is not known in the area, but he has been informed that the deceased is a resident of Liberia Camp.



He urged the Kasoa Police Commander to beef up security in the area since criminal issues are on the rise in the area.



Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has been deposited at the Mortuary.