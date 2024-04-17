Man allegedly kills wife at Adaklu

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 17 April 2024

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service at the Adaklu District Police Command is on the lookout for a man identified as Kwame Ayew, over the demise of his 40-year-old wife at Adaklu Tevikpo, asaaseradio.com reports.



Before the incident, it is alleged that the deceased had engaged in arguments with her husband, Kwame Ayew, a few days earlier.



The report suggested that Ayew, identified as the prime suspect, had previously made threats to harm his wife during a domestic altercation.



According to a family member of the deceased, identified as Philip Tetteh, the incident occurred on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, when Maama (the deceased) went to the farm, accompanied by her teenage son.



However, her lifeless body was discovered on the same farm later that same day.



The teenage son is currently aiding the CID in their investigations, the report said.



However, it has been reported that Kwame Ayew has been evading authorities for the past 24 hours since the tragic occurrence.



