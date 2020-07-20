General News of Monday, 20 July 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Man abandons wife after delivering quadruplets

Health workers pose with the new babies

A 27-year-old woman has been abandoned by her husband after delivering quadruplets at the Bibiani Municipal Hospital in the Western North Region on July 19, 2020.



The Graphic.com.gh reports that the bolted husband, George Ackah, who works as a cleaner has not been to the hospital since his wife was admitted about five weeks ago.



According to the Medical Superintendent of the hospital, Dr Kwesi Adu-Gyamfi, the woman was referred to their facility from a private health center due to her anaemic condition.



“After receiving her, I assigned a medical officer to her permanently, we followed her until the 31-weeks where we admitted her and then to 36-weeks when she delivered.”



“I must say that from the time of admission to the time of delivery, the husband who she said is a cleaner in a private firm, did not pass by the hospital nor answer his calls,” he said.



The Graphic.com.gh reports that before the arrival of the quadruplets, the unemployed woman already has two children with the bolted husband.



The health workers at the Bibiani Municipal Hospital in the Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai municipality, said after the delivery at about 11 a.m. last Sunday (July 19), they had to contribute to get the basic items needed for the upkeep of the children and the feeding of their mother.



Initial scan



The mother of the quadruplets first reported for antenatal at a private facility, where initial scan revealed triplets, said the Medical Superintendent of the Bibiani Municipal Hospital.



“After we performed thorough assessment with further scans we realised they were quadruplets,” he said.



“For proper care, we adopted what we call Focus Antenatal; we assigned a midwife to the woman, but after some time we did not hear from her again, her phone was also not going through,” he said.



Asked how her bills and other needs were covered, Dr Adu-Gyamfi said, “From the day she was admitted, all her needs were covered by contributions of the hospital staff, the midwives and the doctors.”



Call for support



Upon hearing of the plight of the woman, the running mate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, has supported the woman with GH¢2,000 and promised to do more.



The Member of Parliament for Ellembelle and former Minister of Energy and Petroleum, Mr Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, who presented the donation on behalf of Prof. Opoku-Agyemang, said she was touched by the plight of the woman.



The hospital administration has also called on members of the public to support the woman and her four children.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.