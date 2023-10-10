Man Kills brother over a galamsey land at Ayensukrom

Regional News of Tuesday, 10 October 2023

35-year-old Togbe Emmanuel has shot and killed his senior brother over a

galamsey land at Ayensukron Number 1, a community in the Prestea Huni Valley

Municipality.



Emmanuel Togbe is said to have been fighting with his brother Anthony Kuzie, 38,

over a land, they sold to small-scale miners in the area.



According to the Area Council Chairman for the Area, Evans Aboah, “the two

brothers had sold the land and taken their money from the miners after which the

miners had started their operation on the land”.



“After the miners finished mining on the land, Anthony Kuzie also decided to try

mining on the land, which Emmanuel Togbe was not happy about. Togbe warned his brother to stop but he refused. Togbe tried other means to stop his brother from mining in the land, but nothing could stop him”, he stated.



Mr. Aboah noted that on Monday, October 9, 2023, Togbe took his double barrel gun he had been using for hunting, knocked on the brother’s door, shot and killed him, after which he ran away.



The Bogoso Police Command who were informed about the incident went to the scene to pick up the body to the mortuary.



As the police investigation began, a search party went all out looking for the

whereabout of Togbe Emmanuel.



He was found and has been handed over to the police for the investigation to continue.