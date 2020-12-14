General News of Monday, 14 December 2020

Source: Starr FM

Man, 54, pours acid on 18-year-old girlfriend, mother

Both victims have been hospitalized and undergoing treatment.

An 18-year-old girl and her mother have been hospitalized after an acid attack allegedly by a 54-year-old man.



The suspect, Nana Yaw Mante, a businessman allegedly poured the acid on his ex-girlfriend and mother while in a room at Awukugua in the Okere District of the Eastern Region.



Both have been hospitalized and undergoing treatment.



The suspect was convicted few months ago by Koforidua Magistrate Court “A” to a fine of Ghc1,200 and ordered to pay a compensation of Gh1000 to the victim for filming and circulating sexually explicit videos and pictures of the victim.



Background



The 54-year-old Businessman was put before a Koforidua Magistrate Court for filming and circulating nude videos of his 18-year-old ex-girlfriend.



He was charged for obscenity contrary to section 281(i) B of the Criminal Offence Act,29/60.



The Prosecutor, Sergeant George Defia told the Court presided over by His Worship Nana Osei Assibey on Tuesday, May 19 that the convict and the victim, a Senior High School dropout are both natives of Awukugua in the Okere District of the Eastern Region.



According to the prosecuting Officer, two years ago, Nana Yaw Mante met the victim who had dropped out of school due to financial challenges, and under the pretext of assisting her to go back to school, took undue advantage and entered into a sexual relationship with her.



Family of the victim became suspicious and confronted the accused person but he denied having sexual relations with the victim. The relationship hit the rocks due to disapproval and pestering by the family. However, in 2019, the convict convinced the victim and they reunited.



Nana Yaw Mante, for fear of losing the victim again, told her that he had taken her to a shrine and the gods were demanding to see her nakedness.



In November 2019, he lured the victim to Dawu near Adukrom-Akuapem where he recorded series of sexually explicit videos of themselves.



He later circulated the videos of the victim to her Aunty and two other men he alleged were also dating the victim. The videos went viral on social media in February 2020.



The victim reported the incident to the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit (DOVVSU) at the Regional Police Headquarters in Koforidua.



He was arrested on February 7, 2020 and in his caution statement admitted recording the sexually explicit videos of the victim and sharing same.



The receivers of the videos confirmed to Police during interrogation that the accused sent it to them but denied circulating it on social media.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.