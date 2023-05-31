Man, 42, impregnates step daughter, inflicts wounds on her after she asked for an abortion

Regional News of Wednesday, 31 May 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A 16-year-old girl (name withheld) is fighting for her life after her stepfather is accused of inflicting cutlass wounds on her.



According to reports, the youngster accused her stepfather, Stephen Essel, 42, of impregnating her.



She is reported to have requested the suspect for money in order to abort the pregnancy, but he (Essel) took offence and allegedly inflicted wounds on the victim.



The terrible tragedy occurred at Kasoa Ofaakor Black Gate village of the Awutu Senya East Municipality of the Central Region.



Nyankonton Mu Nsem of Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm gathered information that the victim was rushed to other members of her family with blood stains.



She was then taken to the Mother and Child Hospital for treatment.



It was also revealed that the suspect reportedly struck the victim with a pestle before inflicting the cutlass wounds.