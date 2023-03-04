Man, 41, remanded for unlawful possession of narcotic drugs

Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 4 March 2023

A 41-year-old man has been remanded by the Circuit Court in Accra for an alleged unlawful possession of narcotic drugs.



Nathaniel Addo Quainor, whose plea has been reserved to await the outcome of the testing exhibits was put before Her Honour, Mrs Afia Owusua Appiah.



Lawyers of the accused had prayed the court to admit the accused to bail but it was opposed by the prosecution led by Chief Inspector Amoah Richard.



The court after listening to the parties remanded the accused and adjourned the case to March 9, 2023.



The Prosecution was ordered to submit the exhibits to the science laboratory for analytical test.



Per the brief facts of the case presented by Chief Inspector Amoah Richard, were that, on February 17, 2023, the Police Intelligence Directorate, of the Ghana Police Service, Headquarters, Accra embarked on an intelligence-led operation at James Town, Accra.



Chief Inspector Amoah Richard said in the course of the operation, the accused Nathaniel Addo Quainor was arrested at Gbese, a suburb of James Town with various exhibits.



The exhibits retrieved from him he said were eighteen-and-half parcels of dried leaves, eight sachets of dried leaves suspected to be narcotic drugs and 53 bottles of original Benylin syrup.



Other exhibits he said include a bottle of Benylin with codeine, 50 tennis ball size of dark brownish rocky substances also suspected to be narcotic drugs.



The Prosecutor said three parcels of dark brownish rocky substances wrapped with transparent polythene suspected to be narcotic drugs, packaging rubbers, super king size blue (razzler) five pieces and a weighing scale and cash the sum of GHc27,660.10 plus $100.00.



Chief Inspector Amoah Richard said during interrogation the accused admitted the offence and mentioned one Akos who lives at Kpalime in the Volta Region as his supplier and gave her contact number to the police.



The Prosecutor said further interrogation revealed that the accused started dealing in narcotics drugs about nine months ago.