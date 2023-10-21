Man 36, allegedly rapes his 54-year-old mother

Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 21 October 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A 36-year-old man allegedly raped his 54-year-old mother at Sefwi Anhwai in the Western North Region within the Sefwi Wiawso Municipalities.



According to eyewitnesses, the suspect, Kaya, invited the mother into his room on Thursday, October 19, 2023, and told her, he wanted to sleep with her.



But the mother mistook it for a joke because she didn’t think her kid would sleep with her.



When his mother entered the room, Kaya allegedly stripped off his mother’s clothes, carefully removed her pants and slept with her while the mother yelled for aid, but no one was there to assist her.



Rainbowradioonline.com gathered that the suspect gave his mother an orange juice to drink after he had slept with her.



The suspect, a divorcee with five children, is now at large.



The mother was taken to the Sefwi Wiawso Regional Government Hospital for treatment.