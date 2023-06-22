Man, 35, arrested for allegedly asking 15-year-old boy to give him a blowjob

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 22 June 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A 35-year-old man was arrested in Techiman on suspicion of engaging in sexual activity with a minor.



The arrest, which was videotaped and shared on social media, shows the alleged homosexual man being led by some police officers.



Individuals present can be heard in the background expressing their displeasure with the said act and shouting ‘gay man, gay man’ as the police lead the man into the already waiting vehicle.



One of the young men in the area disclosed on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that they had monitored the young man several times and realised he was engaging the minor in some fishy.



He claimed that the suspect had consistently come to call the minor into his room, but it was unclear why he did that.



They then monitored him until his arrest.



He claimed that on the day of the arrest, the young man invited the boy into his room, but when they later knocked, he told them the boy had left.



They went into hiding after realising the boy was leaving the room.



When asked why he went into the room, the boy claimed the man sent him on an errand.



When questioned further, the boy claimed the suspect asked him to s**k his manhood.



The suspect was then attacked by an angry youth in the area.



He then went to the police station to report that he had been attacked, but the officers later arrested him after the residents told them about the incident.