Man, 32, attempts suicide by drinking pesticide over divorce

A 32-year-old driver at Assin Tehenete in the Assin South District of the Central region, Kojo Amoah, is battling for his life after trying to commit suicide by drinking a full bottle of pesticide (Akate Master).



His wife, Awura Ama, a mother of one, is said to have decided to end the marriage after a little misunderstanding between them, which is the second time she’s pulling out of the marriage.



Kojo Amoah who could not handle the fact that he’s lost his wife coupled with his joblessness then decided to end his life.



He gulped done the pesticide, but unfortunately for him, his grandmother got to the scene moments after and raised an alarm. He was rushed to the St Francis Xavier Hospital in Assin Fosu where he’s currently receiving treatment.



Information gathered indicates that this is the second time he has attempted to commit suicide by drinking pesticide on the same issue.

