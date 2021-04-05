You are here: HomeNews2021 04 05Article 1224469

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 5 April 2021

Source: angelonline.com.gh

Man, 24, stabbed to death at Easter Jams

A 24-year-old man, Danso Bismarck popularly known as Wizkid was stabbed to death when some irate youth of Adankwame and Barekese clashed during an Easter Jam at Barekese in the Ashanti Region.

The Easter Jam which was held at Odumasi Guest House at Barekese on April 4, 2021, turned bloody between the two groups following a misunderstanding.

Three others, Angel News gathered also sustained varied degrees of injuries and are on admission at a hospital.

The Ghana Police Service has begun investigations into the issue.

