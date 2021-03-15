Crime & Punishment of Monday, 15 March 2021

Source: Starr FM

Man, 21, stabs junior brother, 19, to death at Effiakuma

File photo: The deceased was stabbed with a knife at car washing bay at Effiekuma

A twenty-one-year (21) old Emmanuel Ato Simpson is in the grips of the Effiakuma police for allegedly stabbing his nineteen-year-old brother Christopher Mensah to death.



It is unclear what might have provoked the alleged murder but some eyewitnesses told Empire News the deceased was stabbed with a knife at car washing bay at Effiekuma Sunday.



Eyewitnesses say the deceased was quickly rushed to the Grace Mission clinic at Effiakuma for medical attention. He was later pronounced dead by the medical officer while receiving treatment.



The suspect Emmanuel Ato Simpson who is the elder brother of the deceased was subsequently arrested and according to police will be processed for court today, Monday, March 15.



The police further disclosed to Takoradi-based Empire News that the body of the deceased has been deposited at the Effia Nkwanta hospital for autopsy and preservation.