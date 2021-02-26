General News of Friday, 26 February 2021

Source: Peace FM

Mame Yaa, Dr. Anthony Nsiah eulogise Akufo-Addo for being the first to receive the coronavirus vaccine

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of Ghana

Presidential Advisor on Health, Dr Anthony Nsiah Asare has disclosed that President Akufo-Addo will be the first Ghanaian to receive the COVID-19 vaccine that arrived in the country on Wednesday, February 24.



“President Nana Addo Dakwa Akufo-Addo will be the first to be vaccinated. This is to assure Ghanaians that the vaccine is safe and any other reactions like headache, dizziness or pains are all usual with every vaccination”, he said.



Mame Yaa Aboagye, Deputy Communications Director of the NPP, commended President Akufo-Addo for showing such an exemplary leadership skill.



To her, this act of President Akufo-Addo has proven that indeed he is a good leader and therefore needs every support from Ghanaians to avail themselves to be vaccinated.



Mame Yaa Aboagye also lauded the President for his hard work and efforts to safeguard the citizenry since the inception of the COVID-19 pandemic.



"Let's continue to pray for President Akufo-Addo, let's continue to support him since he has proven to be a great leader," she added.