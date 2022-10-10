Mama Pat, Mama Pat! – How Agradaa’s church members chanted her name after alleged scamming

General News of Monday, 10 October 2022

The founder and leader of Heavenway Champion International Ministries, Patricia Oduro Koranteng, is currently in police custody over suspicions of defrauding her own church members.



This is after the former fetish priestess, now an evangelist, failed to honour a promise to double monies given by the church members during a watch-night service.



In a new video captured by a social media user and shared by Oman Channel, shows the moment Nana Agradaa, as she is popularly known, left the church members in disappointment and drove away from the church premises.



Yet to have been dawned upon by the reality of being duped, the church members were seen mobbing Agradaa amidst hailing chants.



“This woman went inside to change her attire and removed the wig and dress she was wearing. She changed into something casual and descended. Instead of the members attacking her for their money when she came out, they were rather following her and chanting ‘Mama Pat, Mama Pat,” the TikTok user with the name Akua MP gave her eyewitness account in a live video.



A video of Agradaa leaving the church shows her surrounded by several members who were praising her beauty.



Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service, in a statement on Sunday, October 9, 2022, announced the arrest of Nana Agradaa.



According to the police, her arrest was in connection with “allegations of money doubling scam levelled against her by some members of the public."



"The suspect is currently assisting police investigation. Anyone who is a victim of the alleged money doubling scam should report to the Accra Regional Police Command for further action to assist the investigation,” the police statement added.









